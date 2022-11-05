Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.(San Antonio Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week.

Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and inspired millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species.

At the age of 62, the zoo said Lucky was one of the oldest elephants in the country. The average lifespan of an Asian elephant is about 47.5 years, according to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Our hearts are broken,” the zoo shared on social media.

According to the zoo, Lucky inspired those to love and appreciate elephants, and the team will continue to fight to save them from extinction.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Kentucky woman is now a millionaire after cashing in a winning Powerball ticket.
‘I couldn’t believe it’: Ky. woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket
Bus driver can be seen yelling at kids on the bus.
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus
The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire
Tamika Palmer sponsored a fundraiser Tuesday for Tracy Davis, a judicial candidate running...
Breonna Taylor’s mom sponsors fundraiser opposing judge who signed warrant on daughter’s apartment
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
Behind the Investigation: The Bogus Beggar

Latest News

Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online