Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local restaurant owner is in hot water after he shared memes on Facebook that some are calling offensive.

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants around the city, including El Taco Luchador.

This week, he posted photos making fun of the recent break-in and attack of Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Some are now calling on a boycott of his restaurants.

Chris Hartman at the Fairness Campaign called the pictures “a right wing conspiracy with an anti-gay tint.”

Martinez on the other hand, simply calls it a political satire.

One of the photos shared is from a scene from the movie Brokeback Mountain with a pink hammer photoshopped in, and the words “Where’s Nancy?” at the top.

“This is part of a sort of a deep dive far right conspiracy theory that is somehow associating Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi as being gay, and this attack somehow being a gay encounter gone wrong,” Hartman said.

Hartman said no one should be making fun of a serious, life-threatening attack.

In a statement, Martinez said there is harsh political satire on both sides of the spectrum and he doesn’t condone violence.

“It’s a flippant disregard for human life and a specifically a disregard for the LGBTQ community,” Hartman said.

Martinez said it’s very unfortunate that he offended anyone in the gay community.

He said to him, the post was political satire and there was no violence towards anyone in the gay community.

He contested anyone saying that he holds any homophobic feelings.

“If Mr. Martinez truly is pro-LGBTQ, supportive of the community, you just can’t share these things,” Hartman said. “You’ve got to look at them through a critical lens and say, ‘who am I maybe harming here?’”

Martinez said in his statement, that being homophobic would mean to not love and support his son, who is gay, along with several other of his close friends and members of his work family.

Martinez told us he’s always been a champion of being who you are as a person whether it involves, race, sexual orientation, and/or sexual preference.

I asked Hartman how Martinez can gain trust back from the community.

“Really analyze where you’re spending your time online, to start cutting out things that once you think about it a little bit, clearly harms members of different communities,” Hartman said.

Hartman said an apology will help, but it’ll take awhile to rebuild the trust.

Martinez has since deleted his Facebook.

Here is Martinez’s statement in full:

“There has obviously been some feedback from a political satire social media post that I re-shared. I think there is harsh political satire on both sides of the spectrum, and do not condone violence. Now to address something that hits home to me. It is very very unfortunate that I have offended anyone in the gay community. The post to me was political satire and nothing towards any type of violence towards anyone in the gay community. With everything that I stand for I contest anyone stating that part of me holds any homophobic feelings. The simple statement of me being homophobic would mean to not love and support my son and not only my son, several close friends and members of my work family. I have always been a champion of being who you are as a person whether it involves race, sexual orientation, and/or sexual preference and always someone that has said be proud of who you are.”

