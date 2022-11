Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Nov. 4, 2022:

PRP - 23, Male - 45

Larue County - 14, Christian Academy-Louisville - 56

Dixie Heights - 14, Ballard - 55

Campbell County - 17, Trinity - 47

Fern Creek - 18, Manual - 37

Tecumseh - 7, Our Lady of Providence - 21

North Bullitt - 0, Fairdale - 34

Butler - 18, Bullitt East - 48

Doss - 14, Atherton - 52

Bardstown - 1, Western Hills - 0 (Forfeit)

Berea Schools-KY - 7, Dayton - 22

Seneca - 50, Bullitt Central - 0

Apollo - 6, Central Hardin - 33

North Laurel - 42, Collins - 28

Eastern - 14, Ryle - 42

Mercer County - 13, Elizabethtown - 49

Newport Central Catholic - 52, Eminence - 0

Ludlow - 13, Frankfort - 50

John Hardin - 0, Franklin County - 64

Holy Cross - 42, Russellville - 14

McCracken County - 34, Meade County - 41

Nelson County - 37, Henry County - 34

North Hardin - 27, Daviess County - 34

North Oldham - 41, Valley - 0

Oldham County - 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar - 48

Owen County - 7, Lloyd Memorial - 42

Cooper - 20, Scott County - 56

Shelby County - 28, Spencer County - 56

Western - 0, South Oldham - 42

Taylor County - 0, Paducah Tilghman - 37

Washington County - 21, Metcalfe - 58

