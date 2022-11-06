Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big second half fuels the University of Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison.

The Cards were coming off the biggest win of the Scott Satterfield era last week over Wake Forest as they looked to extend their win streak to four straight as they hosted James Madison. The Cards rocking the gray uniforms on Saturday night. First quarter, UofL trailing 3-0 when Malik Cunningham hits Trinity grad, Isaac Martin who makes the juggling catch for the score. This game was tied at 10 at the half.

Second half, the Cards hit the big plays. Leading 13-10 when Tiyon Evans bursts threw the line, and he takes it 71 yards to the house for a 20-10 lead. Fourth quarter, Cards up 27-10 when Cunningham hits Ahmari Huggins-Bruce on the fade. That touchdown pass ties Cunningham with Lamar Jackson for all time total touchdowns at UofL with 119. “That’s huge for us to win four in-a-row like we did. People were talking negatively after the BC game, and we didn’t play well, but our guys have rallied. Just proud of our coaching staff and our players, and just taking it one day at a time, one game at a time. To win four in-a-row like that feels really good,” said head coach Scott Satterfield.

