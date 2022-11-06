Contact Troubleshooters
Cats Survive at Missouri

Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.
Chris Rodriguez during Kentucky's game against Missouri.(UK Athletics)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAVE) - Will Levis tosses three touchdown passes as the University of Kentucky survives a scare at Missouri, 21-17.

Kentucky football came into Saturday with two things on the agenda, becoming bowl eligible, and not letting last week’s Tennessee loss carry over into this game. UK led most of the way until Tigers quarterback, Brady Cook keeps it himself, spins out of a tackle and scores. They add the two point conversion to take a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Cats answer. Quarterback, Will Levis hits Dane Key...who breaks a tackle and scores his second touchdown of the day giving UK a 21-17 lead.

Same score late, another special teams blunder by Kentucky the snap goes over Colin Goodfellow’s head, but he recovers the football and attempts the kick while getting clobbered. That hit would be called roughing the kicker, the Cats keep the ball, and win the game to become bowl eligible. “Very proud of the team. We knew we had obviously a tough loss a week ago, coming on the road Coach String got these guys playing exceptionally hard. Very physical football team. We knew it would be a defensive battle both sides, and feel very fortunate to come out with a win,” said head coach Mark Stoops.

