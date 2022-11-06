Contact Troubleshooters
College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds

Powerball
Powerball(Gray)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. 

A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but also an investment into Kentucky students’ education. 

Representatives with the Kentucky lottery believe helping students is a larger benefit than the jackpot.  

Since 1999, $4.4 billion dollars in Kentucky Lottery sales have supported students who are pursuing higher education.

“We have changed many lives over the course of the years by providing college scholarships and grants,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said. “One story that comes to mind is the story of Frankie Lewis. Frankie recently served as one of our ambassador scholars. She ended up in one of our ads. She made this beautiful dress made out of lottery tickets.”

Here is the commercial showing Frankie’s work.

According to Lotto report, over 183 million tickets were sold for the Nov. 2 drawing. Lottery experts say anyone playing needs to prepare for what’s next if they win.

“If you have purchased your ticket at retail, make sure you sign it that ticket and that its secured in a safe place,” Harville said. “Then you need you find a good lawyer who can help you with this huge amount of money you have won.”

In Kentucky, lottery winners cannot remain anonymous.

As of Nov. 6, no winners have come forward for the Powerball jackpot. The next drawing is Monday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

