Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South.

Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat tire stopped in the gore of the road on 264.

A passenger vehicle going west had rear-ended the semi and caught fire. Mitchell said the driver of the car died at the scene.

There were no other injuries. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

