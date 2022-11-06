LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult man that had been shot. He was transported to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD said that all parties involved have been accounted for. No arrests have been made.

