Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult man that had been shot. He was transported to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD said that all parties involved have been accounted for. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
A pedestrian was hit in near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit in Louisville
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National...
Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike identified
Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online