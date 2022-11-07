Contact Troubleshooters
200 girls sign up for JCPS elementary school basketball camp

Over 200 people registered.
Over 200 people registered.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School Athletics held basketball camps for elementary school girls on Monday to get more girls involved in sports and activities at a younger age.

The camps were held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waggner, Central, Valley and Marion C. Moore High School. High school girls on the teams were able to teach the younger girls the basic skills of the game.

Initially, JCPS Athletics were hoping to get 50 girls to participate but ended up getting 200 girls to register.

JCPS Athletic Director April Brooks shared her thoughts on the turnout and how the aspiring players were doing.

”Oh my goodness, these girls are amazing,” Brooks said. “They’re hitting shots already, working together, showing leadership and that’s what sports is all about. We want to make sure that we have equity in sports. We know it’s the 50th year anniversary of Title IX, and we just want to make sure that we’re giving our girls opportunities just like we are for our young men.”

Coaches of other sports have reached out about doing clinics just like this for younger students. A potential track clinic may be held next spring.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

