Active shooter training held at LaRue County High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers participated in active shooter training at LaRue County High School on Monday as students and staff were off for the day.

Multiple EMS fire, and police departments partnered together to have a successful training session.

Baptist Health Hardin was also able to give their staff training on treating patients in an active shooter situation. Sergeant Josh Judd ran the exercises.

”You never want to think that this would really happen at your school,” Judd said. “But it’s best to be prepared for it. Even though it’s not something you ever want to think would happen, you do need to know what you’re doing in case it does. So, this gets everyone actual on stands training right here, in front of everybody. We were able to use people we don’t normally have all the time. All my officers were here at the same time today. So we actually had all the guys make different attempts entering the school and training about how you do tactics, things like that as well.”

Richardson shared in a statement to the Herald that he could not be more proud of the hard work Hodgenville Police Department did at the training session.

“After several meetings and a ton of planning, the active shooter training at LCHS is done! We would like to thank the folks that helped and send a heartfelt thanks to all the kids that were eager to help as well.

HPD was assisted on scene by LaRue County EMS, Hardin County EMS, LaRue County E-911, Hodgenville Fire Department, Air Methods Elizabethtown, LaRue County EM, and LaRue County Schools. We also had representatives from Elizabethtown Police Department on-site advising our units on best practices.

I am super proud of the job HPD did today and especially the leadership of SGT Josh Judd. I tested positive for COVID yesterday and was unable to participate in training. SGT Judd stepped up and ran the exercise in my place. Knowing we have quality leaders and officers that can cover down in an emergency should make everyone in Hodgenville breathe a little easier.

We would also like to share that Baptist Health Hardin was also involved in the event. We partnered with BHH in order for the hospital to conduct its own training event with casualties from our exercise. In all, LaRue County EMS transported 25 patients to BHH ED, with one being flown via Air Methods. We couldn’t share that with the public before today so the ED could have a realistic training.

Overall, I feel we did an excellent job! Again, I could not be more proud of the work HPD does every day, not just during this event. HPD will continue to train for the worse and pray for the best!”

