Bullitt Co. jailer dies, unopposed candidate sworn-in

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the eve of Election Day, a new jailer has been sworn in to serve Bullitt County after the current jailer died unexpectedly.

Paul Watkins died November 6 while in Indiana. County Judge-Executive Jerry Summers said Watkins, 78, suffered a massive heart attack.

The man sworn in to fill Watkins unexpired term is Bryan Whittaker.

Whittaker was the winner of the GOP Primary and is on the ballot for tomorrow’s General Election. He faces no Democratic opposition.

