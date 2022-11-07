Contact Troubleshooters
Decision 2022: Your guide to Election Day

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.(Source: WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Election Day is almost here, and WAVE News has all the info you’ll need for the general election.

On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Kentucky and Indiana.

Click or tap here to find your polling location in Kentucky, and click or tap here for Indiana.

For both Kentucky and Indiana, a photo ID is required to vote.

Election Results

The latest election results for WAVE Country will be available on WAVE3.com and the WAVE mobile apps as they come in Tuesday evening.

Decision 2022: Election Results

We’ll have the latest updates on all our newscasts throughout the evening, and WAVE Now will be live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to bring more information to you as it comes in to our newsroom.

Decision 2022: Kentucky Interactive Election Map

Decision 2022: Indiana Interactive Election Map

Decision 2022: National Election Map

Featured Races

We’ve been covering a number of the most contested races throughout WAVE Country.

Click or tap below for comprehensive coverage on featured races, or click or tap here for everything Decision 2022.

Need a ride to the polls?

If you need a ride to your polling location in Jefferson County, TARC will be offering fee-free rides all day on Nov. 8.

More information can be found here.

Ride sharing service Lyft will also be offering 50% off on all rides across the country on Nov. 8 with promo code VOTE22.

