Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday.

LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting and found Jones at the location.

Jones was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Quiyah Godsey said she is the mother of Jones’s middle child, a 4-year-old girl. She said Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids.

”The first thing he’d wake up to, the last thing he thought about was his kids,” Godsey said. “Like he was a wonderful father. It’s just, it’s just sad. My baby won’t get to see her dad no more. It’s just sad.”

Mitchell said all parties are accounted for in the incident. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

