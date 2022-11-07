FORECAST: Warm few days before a weekend cold blast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm weather for a few days

Big changes are coming this weekend

Rain chances remain very low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Decent setup this afternoon with mild weather with an increase in high clouds as the afternoon wears on. Any rain chance looks to be south and southwest of Louisville.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as we slide into the 40s for low temperatures.

Election Day will be a sunny day with above-average highs. Highs return to the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. Lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday morning.

A cold front arrives Friday with a small chance but falling temperatures that will set the stage for quite a cold weekend. Even a few snow flurries may fly Sunday to the north and east of Louisville. Winter is coming.

