Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition.

Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the second-division gym.

The plans were recently found and were quickly put into place to honor the fallen detective.

“The gym has been named after her, so if you’re in here getting one, you get a chance to just say hello to her,” LMPD Second Division Commander Major Corey Robinson. “And for those who didn’t know her and for those who did. And number two, if you’re on that last set and you’re having difficulty pushing out that last rep, there’s some motivation there. All kinds of small little nuggets, just seeing her picture on that wall. Just motivating you to get through your day.”

Mengedoht left behind a young son when she was killed.

The man who hit her, Roger Burdette, was convicted and sentenced to 27 years in prison in Dec. 2021.

