Importance of voting in African American communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment granted African Americans the rights of citizenship, but not the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that granted this right for the African American community.

Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM) is educating voters about issues on the ballot and supplying rides for the upcoming election.

“A lot of people talk about how the government keeps doing this and government keeps doing that but they are not willing go out and vote anymore,” said BLM Poll Volunteer Mikayla Edelen. “In order for us to have change, we have to go out and vote no matter how we feel.”

Edelen explained the issues and information about candidates on the ballot.

Some topics like taxes and inflations are affecting citizens’ lives daily. Voting provides the opportunity to voters to elect candidates they believe will positively impact their future.

“They can lose, or they can win within the community,” said BLM Louisville Mutual Aid Organizer Harriett Rankin. “You have to know your candidates and what is going to benefit you and your community.”

57 years ago, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 granted African Americans the opportunity to cast their votes. BLM Louisville shares that older adult voters use that motivates them to cast their ballots.

“They didn’t have the options to have these opinions back them,” said Rankin. “That is what they are standing on. They come out with pride. They know that votes count. Our seniors know their votes count and they want their votes to be heard.”

