Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 250,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of early voting.

The next chance for you to cast your ballot is on Election day this Tuesday.

Voting can be a source of anxiety, especially if you aren’t sure what you have to show poll workers before you can cast your ballot.

The Jefferson County Board of Elections said someone will be at polling locations to help guide you through the process.

Jefferson County has 215 polling locations for 637,000 registered voters. In Kentucky an ID is required to vote, but there are other options.

”If you don’t have some form of ID, we want to ensure that you can vote,” Jefferson County Board of Elections Spokesperson Erran Huber said. “Regardless of whether or not you have a drivers license or a credit card or something that you can use to prove that identification.”

Another form of an acceptable ID includes any federal, state or local ID, a college ID with your name and picture or your social security card. A poll worker who knows you can also sign you in.

Polling locations are set to be open from 6a.m. to 6p.m. Tuesday.

“So if you are in line at 5:59 we will make sure that your voice is heard and that you can cast your ballot at the ballot box,” said Huber.

If you need help getting a ride to polling locations, TARC is giving free rides all day Tuesday.

”We’re glad that TARC is once again offering free rides to the polls or anywhere else you need to go on election day because they, like we, recognize that democracy is so important and everyone should have a chance to have their voice count,” Huber said.

For anyone with concerns about the integrity and security of the election, Huber says its a major priority for the agency.

”When you vote in Jefferson County, you are participating in a free, fair and secure election,” Huber said. “None of our vote tabulation machines, the thing that we use to tally things up at the end of the night, aren’t connected to the internet in any way. And it’s pretty hard to hack a pen and a piece of paper.”

If you are unsure about your polling location you can go to govote.ky.gov. You can also put in your information to see a sample ballot.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office does have a hotline setup to report any concerns on election day and that number is 1-800-328-VOTE(8683).

It’s active all year long but will be staffed from 6a.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.