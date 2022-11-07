Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male

Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner's Office(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male.

Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140.

The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10511 LaGrange Road in Louisville.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office website can be accessed by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
(LEFT) Frank Trammell Jr. (RIGHT) Khalid Ashanti Raheem II
2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl

Latest News

Person votes at poll
Jefferson County Board of Elections shares what you need to vote Tuesday
Importance of voting in African American communities
Importance of voting in African American communities
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood