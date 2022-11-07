Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male.

Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140.

The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10511 LaGrange Road in Louisville.

