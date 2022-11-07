Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids.

The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun.

Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs.

“I’m glad she survived that, number two I’m trying to figure out why those kids were not in school,” said Louisville Metro Council President David James. (D-District 6)

James hadn’t seen the video until WAVE showed him. A group of kids are walking down Columbia Street while a code inspector starts taking pictures of a home. Two suddenly run up behind her and knock her down.

“We just had a code enforcement officer get robbed at gunpoint and they took her nine millimeter,” radioed a police dispatcher.

“Them being bold enough to attack a city employee and take their firearm while they’re trying to perform their official duties is just shocking,” said James.

“Pushed her to the ground put a gun in her mouth and took her weapon,” relayed the dispatcher.

The city declined to say how long this inspector has worked for metro, but a spokesperson said after taking two days off following the attack last week she’s back to work.

Inspectors will be doubled up this week for safety, but could be back in the field alone next week.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with crime being out of control, I think it has to do with children being out of control,” said James.

This is the first attack on a code inspector in nine years. They are not issued city owned firearms because they are not sworn law enforcement like city police or alcohol and beverage control officers. WAVE didn’t hear back by newstime from the union representing code inspectors, but a spokesperson for another branch representing city workers said they hope the city takes this seriously, because they haven’t in other instances in the past. James said there will likely be hard conversations in this city office for now.

“That would probably cause conversation within code enforcement ranks, hey we need to be more careful, maybe, do I really want this job,” said James.

LMPD tracked the boys to an empty house but didn’t find anyone.

Police have not made any arrests in this case so far.

