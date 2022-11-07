LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention.
Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane.
Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to Louisville and friends ay he suffers from a medical issue.
Anyone with information about Cooley is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
