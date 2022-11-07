Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

Louisville Metro Police have issued an alert for Matthew Cooley, 27, who was last seen on November 1, 2022. The alert says Cooley has a medical issue.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention.

Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane.

Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to Louisville and friends ay he suffers from a medical issue.

Anyone with information about Cooley is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

