LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention.

Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane.

Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to Louisville and friends ay he suffers from a medical issue.

Anyone with information about Cooley is asked to call the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

