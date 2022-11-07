Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Orchestra teams up with library for special family-oriented performances at every branch

It's happening at the Louisville Free Public Library.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You and your family can get up close with members of the Louisville Orchestra as they help bring stories to life throughout the rest of the year and into next February.

The free program called Once Upon an Orchestra is in its second year. The goal is to visit each branch with small ensembles and draw the kids into the performance by making them part of the story.

Each performance includes different children’s books, like The Very Hungry Caterpillar or Mina. As the storyteller reads through the book, performers turn the emotions and characters into music.

Kids will build their own instruments from recycled materials before the show starts and participate in all the fun.

The shows last 60 minutes and start at different times of the day so everyone has a shot at making one of the shows.

You can find the full schedule by clicking here.

