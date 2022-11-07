Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Slugger making commemorative bats for 2022 World Series champions

The Astros won the seven-game series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
The Astros won the seven-game series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger bat factory was hard at work Monday creating commemorative bats for the 2022 World Series champions, the Houston Astros.

The Astros won the seven-game series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

On Monday, the bat factory began creating 2022 World Series Champions bats for the team, which will feature the Astros’ official World Series Champions logo.

Louisville Slugger said it would be creating a full-size baseball bat and a mini-bat in the design, as well as bats with a limited edition black and gold colorway and a team-colored bat with MLB and World Series champion branding.

Since the first World Series in 1903, Louisville Slugger has been a partner in every championship.

The bats are now available online at Louisville Slugger’s website, in addition to the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

Indianapolis Colts ‘part ways’ with head coach Frank Reich, names Jeff Saturday interim coach
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 11/5 recap
Lou City advances to fourth USL title game
Lou City Advances to the USL Final
Gameday Coverage: Dukes fall to Louisville 34-10, drop to 5-3 overall
Cards Win Fourth Straight, Become Bowl Eligible