Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

