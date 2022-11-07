Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of breaking into a Madison County home and laying in a woman’s bed naked next to her.

Richmond police say a woman woke up early Sunday morning to Jose Quezada in her bed naked. She screamed at him to leave.

Hours later, Quezada returned to the home and the woman’s grandson held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Quezada told police he does things he wouldn’t normally do when he’s on drugs.

He’s charged with burglary, sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.