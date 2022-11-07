Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of breaking into a Madison County home and laying in a woman’s bed naked next to her.

Richmond police say a woman woke up early Sunday morning to Jose Quezada in her bed naked. She screamed at him to leave.

Hours later, Quezada returned to the home and the woman’s grandson held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.

Quezada told police he does things he wouldn’t normally do when he’s on drugs.

He’s charged with burglary, sexual abuse and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville
Russell Cook, 83
Louisville sex offender arrested in Grayson County after registry violation
A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on...
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
Democratic incumbent Donna Purvis technically has a challenger in independent--and in...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
Deidre Mengedoht video still
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective