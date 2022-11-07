Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Albany man facing four counts of child molestation

He was arrested over the weekend after state police saw him walking down Charlestown Road in Floyd County
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany has been charged with four counts of child molestation.

The Indiana State Police said the mother contacted authorities in early October saying her child, under 14 years old, was the victim of molestation.

An investigation began and 31-year-old Todd Nathan Lewis was arrested.

Lewis was arrested on Saturday after state police saw him walking down Charlestown Road in Floyd County. He was taken to Floyd County Jail without further incident.

Authorities believe the alleged molestations happened multiple times over several months about four years ago.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
(LEFT) Frank Trammell Jr. (RIGHT) Khalid Ashanti Raheem II
2 Louisville men found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl

Latest News

He was arrested over the weekend after state police saw him walking down Charlestown Road in...
New Albany man facing four counts of child molestation
2 killed in head-on crash in Indiana, 1 person in serious condition
Group addresses legislators on restorning voting rights of felons
Cody's wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the...
Breeders’ Cup horse Cody’s Wish has special bond with Kentucky teenager