New Albany man facing four counts of child molestation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany has been charged with four counts of child molestation.

The Indiana State Police said the mother contacted authorities in early October saying her child, under 14 years old, was the victim of molestation.

An investigation began and 31-year-old Todd Nathan Lewis was arrested.

Lewis was arrested on Saturday after state police saw him walking down Charlestown Road in Floyd County. He was taken to Floyd County Jail without further incident.

Authorities believe the alleged molestations happened multiple times over several months about four years ago.

