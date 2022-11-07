Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Latest News

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
The Astros won the seven-game series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Louisville Slugger making commemorative bats for 2022 World Series champions
Over 200 people registered.
200 girls sign up for JCPS elementary school basketball camp