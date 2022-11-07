Contact Troubleshooters
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood.

Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of his safety. Evan also goes by the names of Taylor or Luna Fox.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and red checkered pajama pants and pink rounded glasses.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this missing teen. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-5673.

