Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week.

Then we get cold this weekend!

Snow Board:

Sunday Night: few flurries possible, mainly north

Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch

