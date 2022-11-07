UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled.

Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones.

No other details are available at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood.

Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of his safety. Evan also goes by the names of Taylor or Luna Fox.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and red checkered pajama pants and pink rounded glasses.

LMPD wants to ensure the safe return of this missing teen. If anyone has information, they should contact the LMPD immediately at 574-5673.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.