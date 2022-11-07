Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation.

A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms.

Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was convicted of killing both Trinity Randolph and her father Brandon Waddles. Ross said he was listening to music when the shooting took place and didn’t hear any of the shots.

Ross was accused of perjuring himself when recalling certain parts of the case. He later pleaded guilty to the facilitation of murder in the case.

Ross was sentenced to 10 years for violating his probation and he is eligible for shock probation.

