4 people in Kentucky win big in Saturday’s powerball drawing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While someone bought the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket in Southern California, Kentucky Lottery officials said the Commonwealth is still a big winner.

Kentucky had four big Powerball winners from Saturday night’s drawing, all of them matched four numbers and the Powerball.

One person won $100,0000 and three people each won $50,000. The winning Powerball numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10

“This jackpot was quite a run, and while a Kentucky Lottery player won’t claim the top prize, the Commonwealth still wins,” President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Mary Harville said. “Jackpots like this create so much fun and excitement to think about what someone might do with their winnings and, regardless of whether a jackpot is claimed, Kentucky always wins. All lottery sales in Kentucky benefit college students through grants and scholarships, and our retailers earn commissions on sales as well, so it’s a win-win. Thank you to the citizens of Kentucky who have contributed to this most recent jackpot run. And don’t forget to check your ticket to see if you are winner of one of the 8 other cash prizes available in the Powerball game.”

The $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was sold at Pilot Travel Center #392 on 450 E Western Ave in Sonora.

The three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at a Speedway on 8015 Shelbyville Road in Louisville, a Mini Mart 664 on 109 Towne Center Drive in Lexington and a Kroger on 1600 Leestown Road also in Lexington.

All winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a secure location. They have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

