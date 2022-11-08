Contact Troubleshooters
Barren Co. man dies after Hart Co. shooting

Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, is charged with one count of murder in the November 7,...
Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, is charged with one count of murder in the November 7, 2022 shooting death of William Franklin Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a homicide investigating after a man shot in Hart County died at a Louisville hospital.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. November 7 on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community.

Troopers say Dennis Wayne Wells, 62, of Magnolia, was arguing with William Franklin Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, when Wells pulled out a handgun and shot Kelleher multiple times.

Kelleher was originally taken to Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown before being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

Wells has been arrested on a murder charge and is being held in the Hart County Jail in Munfordville. His bond is set at $250,000 cash.

Court documents say Wells confronted Kelleher about receiving packages at his daughter’s home which contained drugs.

After being given his Miranda rights, Wells told detectives that he shot Kelleher after Kelleher refused to leave his daughter’s house without a package of marijuana that had been delivered there.

Wells told investigators he shot Kelleher five or six times. State police say Kelleher was unarmed.

Wells is scheduled to be arraigned on November 14.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

