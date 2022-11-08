Candidates place their votes on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.
Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and his family voted in Louisville at 10 a.m. Greenberg tweeted on Tuesday morning that his son, Daniel, voted for the very first time.
Greenberg’s opponent, Republican candidate Bill Dieruf, cast an early voting ballot on Nov. 3 at the Jeffersonian.
In the race for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey posted pictures online of him and his family at the polls.
Republican candidate Stuart Ray and his family cast their ballot on Tuesday at Anchorage Presbyterian Church.
U.S. Senator Rand Paul, as an incumbent in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic candidate Charles Booker, posted a picture online after voting in Bowling Green.
Booker cast an early vote on Thursday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.