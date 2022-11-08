Candidates place their votes on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and his family voted in Louisville at 10 a.m. Greenberg tweeted on Tuesday morning that his son, Daniel, voted for the very first time.

Congratulations to my son Daniel who just voted in his very first General Election!! pic.twitter.com/d74qp9CIBR — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) November 8, 2022

Greenberg’s opponent, Republican candidate Bill Dieruf, cast an early voting ballot on Nov. 3 at the Jeffersonian.

In the race for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey posted pictures online of him and his family at the polls.

Happy Election Day Louisville! Democracy is on the ballot. Women’s rights are on the ballot. Our future is on the ballot. I’m proud to have my family join me to cast my vote today. pic.twitter.com/ZpAqaH3bXS — Morgan McGarvey (@MorganMcGarvey) November 8, 2022

Republican candidate Stuart Ray and his family cast their ballot on Tuesday at Anchorage Presbyterian Church.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul, as an incumbent in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic candidate Charles Booker, posted a picture online after voting in Bowling Green.

We voted today! We’re ready for the red wave! Let’s go Kentucky pic.twitter.com/mnn72vPP3P — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 8, 2022

Booker cast an early vote on Thursday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville.

