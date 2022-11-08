Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Candidates place their votes on Election Day

Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.
Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and his family voted in Louisville at 10 a.m. Greenberg tweeted on Tuesday morning that his son, Daniel, voted for the very first time.

Greenberg’s opponent, Republican candidate Bill Dieruf, cast an early voting ballot on Nov. 3 at the Jeffersonian.

In the race for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey posted pictures online of him and his family at the polls.

Republican candidate Stuart Ray and his family cast their ballot on Tuesday at Anchorage Presbyterian Church.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul, as an incumbent in the U.S. Senate race against Democratic candidate Charles Booker, posted a picture online after voting in Bowling Green.

Booker cast an early vote on Thursday at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus

Latest News

Reporter Josh Ninke has an update about polling places and an update on early Floyd County...
Josh Ninke Election Day Update - 11:30
WAVE News Alert
Floyd County voting delay issue resolved
The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots.
Polls welcome early morning voters throughout Jefferson County
The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots.
Election Day morning in Louisville