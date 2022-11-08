Contact Troubleshooters
Crews respond to fire at Taylor Berry neighborhood restaurant

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Berry Boulevard at a building housing a restaurant and auto body shop.(Louisville Fire and Rescue)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews with Louisville Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish a fire at a Taylor Berry neighborhood restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Berry Boulevard at a building housing a restaurant and auto body shop, according to Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper.

After arriving on scene at 1:36 p.m., crews found a working fire coming from the roof of the building.

Cooper said a partial roof collapse happened 15 minutes in. Fire crews were pulled out of the building and began defensive operations.

A total of six apparatus with 30 firefighters were on scene to extinguish the flames.

Cooper said the building had been extensively damaged, but it is unsure if it is a total loss.

The fire’s cause has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

