Decision 2022: Team coverage updates on Election Day

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team coverage continues all night long as WAVE News reporters head to multiple watch parties as polls close.

Keep updating this page for the latest from all the watch parties in Louisville.

Decision 2022: Election Results

Natalia Martinez will be at Republican Louisville mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf and U.S. Republican Congressional candidate Stuart Ray’s watch parties, Sean Baute at U.S. Democratic Congressional candidate Morgan McGarvey’s watch party, David Mattingly at Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s watch party, and Brandon Spencer at U.S. Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker’s watch party.

(Refresh page for the latest updates)

