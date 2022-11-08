Floyd County voting delay issue resolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning.

An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one.

The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can and putting through all the ballots that people left behind while the machine wasn’t working.

Valley View is the only one that’s still having issues and a repair crew is currently working there.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.