FORECAST: Warm until this weekend’s temperature takedown

Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near-record warmth on Wednesday with upper 70s possible
  • Friday’s cold front brings a rain chance east of I-65
  • Winter-like air in place for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies will stick around this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wednesday looks mainly sunny with a nice surge of warm air during the day that boosts high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Enjoy the warmth! Clear skies will stick around Wednesday night but it won’t be quite as cool as lows only drop into the mid to upper 40s. While we start Thursday clear, clouds will increase as the cloud canopy from Tropical Storm Nicole arrives.

We do look to stay dry on Thursday despite the clouds and temperatures will top out in the 70s. Friday is a balancing act between two weathermakers, a cold front surging in from the northwest and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole brushing by us to the east.

It appears the rain from what’s left of Nicole will impact areas east of I65 Friday morning, but that dividing line is not set in stone. Eastern Kentucky could see some heavy rain from this setup.

The rain will be gone by Friday evening as the cold front pushes it out of the way, making room for an absolutely winter-like setup for the weekend. Get ready for some cold air!

