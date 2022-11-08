Contact Troubleshooters
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says

Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTWOOD, Ill. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old from the Chicago area has died following a battle with mononucleosis, commonly known as mono.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ryan Plowman died Saturday. Due to a compromised immune system related to a late diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Plowman’s body couldn’t fight off several complications from mono, the page said.

Plowman was a member of the soccer team at Alan B. Shepard High School. According to WGN, Plowman died just days after helping the team win a regional championship.

What began as a stuffy nose and sore throat turned into Plowman spending a week at Comer Children’s Hospital, fighting for his life, WLS reports.

His father Daniel Plowman told WLS, “You shouldn’t die from mono, but he just had a perfect storm.”

A visitation and funeral will be held this weekend. The family is asking for donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

