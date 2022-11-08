Contact Troubleshooters
Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville

The North American International Livestock Expo is drawing in thousands of people and millions of dollars.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest purebred livestock show in the world is back in Louisville.

Livestock exhibitors from across the country will be in town from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition, drawing in thousands of dollars and guests.

Held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, exhibitors showcase top livestock, competing in hopes of winning a portion of premiums totaling nearly half a million dollars.

Livestock is estimated to exceed 23,000 this year, featuring entries for many major divisions of livestock: beef cattle, boer goats, dairy cattle, dairy goats and more.

Livestock enthusiasts can experience NAILE from anywhere with the livestream of select events.

NAILE admission is $8 for adults and free for children five and under. Parking is $10 daily.

For more information, including a schedule of events, click or tap here.

