Louisville sex offender arrested in Grayson County after registry violation

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville sex offender was arrested in Grayson County on Saturday after police said he violated registry terms, according to police.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the whereabouts of 83-year-old Russell Cook, a 20-year registrant on the sex offender registry.

Cook was arrested without incident on Tilford Drive in Falls of Rough.

According to the LMPD warrant, Cook failed to return his address verification form to Kentucky State Police and failed to notify his probation and parole officers as well as KSP of the address change.

Cook was taken to and is currently being held in Grayson County Detention Center.

