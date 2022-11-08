Contact Troubleshooters
Polls welcome early morning voters throughout Jefferson County

The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots.
By Josh Ninke and WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early risers are casting their ballots at polling places all throughout Jefferson County this morning.

Voters should know there that are two sides they can fill out on their ballot.

Voters need to bring an acceptable form of identification like a driver’s license or even a credit card with their name on it.

WAVE News will be providing updates on election results throughout the day.

