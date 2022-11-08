Reeves, Fredrick pace shorthanded Cats as #4 UK beats Howard 95-63

(WAVE) - Playing without All-American Oscar Tshiebwe, along with Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins, #4 Kentucky got 22 points from Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves and 20 from Iowa transfer CJ Fredrick in a 95-63 win over Howard on Monday night in Rupp Arena.

“Every time you make three, three, it puts more pressure on them to come down and score and if you’re really guarding, it’s even harder to make baskets,” UK head coach John Calipari said.

Reeves hit six triples and Fredrick hit two. The Cats were 11-24 from three.

Freshman Cason Wallace, starting at the point in place of Wheeler, did a little of everything. He finished with 15 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Jacob Toppin added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cats (1-0) will be back in action on Friday night at 7 p.m. hosting Dusquesne.

