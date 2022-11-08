Republican Congressional candidate Stuart Ray’s family receives death threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican candidate running for U.S. Congress responded to a death threat received by his family over the past week.

Stuart Ray addressed the threat with members of the media after voting at Anchorage Presbyterian Church on Tuesday morning.

Ray said the threat had come in the form of a text message directed at himself and his family around three to four days ago.

“It was very evil and we’re very disappointed in the rhetoric that sometimes gets spewed through campaigns,” Ray said.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s Terrorist Investigation Unit was informed of the text message and began an investigation into the sender.

“It was also turned over to the FBI and we understand the FBI got engaged,” Ray said.

Ray confirmed there is no active threat and the threat has been identified.

“If there was a threat to my family, that would be my primary concern, but that’s been eliminated,” Ray said.

Ray is facing off against Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey in Tuesday’s primaries.

