Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Republican Congressional candidate Stuart Ray’s family receives death threat

Stuart Ray said the threat had come in the form of a text message directed at himself and his...
Stuart Ray said the threat had come in the form of a text message directed at himself and his family around three to four days ago.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Republican candidate running for U.S. Congress responded to a death threat received by his family over the past week.

Stuart Ray addressed the threat with members of the media after voting at Anchorage Presbyterian Church on Tuesday morning.

Ray said the threat had come in the form of a text message directed at himself and his family around three to four days ago.

“It was very evil and we’re very disappointed in the rhetoric that sometimes gets spewed through campaigns,” Ray said.

Decision 2022: Election Results

Louisville Metro Police Department’s Terrorist Investigation Unit was informed of the text message and began an investigation into the sender.

“It was also turned over to the FBI and we understand the FBI got engaged,” Ray said.

Ray confirmed there is no active threat and the threat has been identified.

“If there was a threat to my family, that would be my primary concern, but that’s been eliminated,” Ray said.

Ray is facing off against Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey in Tuesday’s primaries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
This image taken from video supplied to WAVE shows the moments just before the code enforcement...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus

Latest News

Several candidates on the ballot cast their vote on Election Day.
Candidates place their votes on Election Day
Sen. Rand Paul casts vote in Bowling Green.
Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center
Reporter Josh Ninke has an update about polling places and an update on early Floyd County...
Josh Ninke Election Day Update - 11:30
WAVE News Alert
Floyd County voting delay issue resolved