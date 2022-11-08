Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain.

Meanwhile, a cold front will move in Friday and push that rain back to the east. It, unfortunately, will not have any rain with it.

The front sets the stage for a cold and mainly dry weekend.

SNOW BOARD

Sunday PM- still a small flurry chance N/NE of Louisville at this time, very minor issue

Next Week: It remains unclear which days as multiple systems may pass through that could produce rain and or snow. It will be a pattern to watch carefully.

The video covers it more in detail!

