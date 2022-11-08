Contact Troubleshooters
Watch live: Steady stream of voters heading to the polls

Stay with WAVE News for complete coverage of the 2022 mid-term election.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - We’re seeing a steady stream of people.

Polls opened in Kentucky and Indiana at 6 a.m. and they will stay open until 6 p.m.

Dozens of races are on the ballot.

Voters across Floyd county ran into some long lines because of trouble with the voting machines.

Good news, everything is up and running again.

WAVE News reporter Josh Ninke is live in Floyd County with updates.

