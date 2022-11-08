Contact Troubleshooters
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

A teenage male was found at the location who had been shot. Police said he was taken to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

There are no suspects in custody. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

