UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brighter mornings and darker evenings are upon us as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Clocks will be set back an hour for the next four months.

The question some are wondering now is could this be the last time people will get that extra hour of sleep?

No matter how people feel about it, the tradition of Daylight Saving Time will make its impact twice a year and doctors said it can take a health toll.

“Your sleep is so deeply correlated and connected with your mood and your mental state,” UofL Doctor Courtney Minor explained.

Minor said the time change in the fall is a little easier to adjust to.

“For most people, even kids, it’s not too hard to push that bedtime back compared to okay guys we’re going to bed earlier now, go to sleep now,” Minor said. “That’s much more hard. So, we’ll just focus on the positive that this time around won’t be too bad to do that.”

But some lawmakers are looking to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, which would mean there would be longer days all year round.

In March, the U.S. Senate approved the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act to stop the time change, but the bill is stalled in the House. Supporters of the bill said seasonal depression and other health impacts are the key motivators.

“There are indeed increased instances of cardiovascular morbidity or mortality around daylight saving,” Minor said. “Meaning in a sentence, more instances of a heart attack or chest pain.”

To avoid some of the health issues associated with Daylight Saving Time, a suggestion of Minor’s is to use light box therapy to increase exposure to light.

“In the evening or in my office at work, or wherever I’m just not getting natural light, just having that over to the side, pointed to my eyes but not directly,” Minor shared. “But just having that exposure is one of the best and more simple things you can do.”

Regardless of the future of Daylight Saving Time, Minor suggested that Saturday night, people should extend their bedtime a little later to let their body adjust to the change.

