Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Van Lith scores 28 as #7 UofL tips off season with 87-68 win over Cincinnati

Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament
Hailey Van Lith comes to the rescue for the Cards in the ACC Tournament(UofL Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hailey Van Lith hit 12 of her 20 shots on her way to 28 point night as #7 UofL tipped off the 2022-23 season with an 87-68 over Cincinnati.

Florida State transfer Morgan Jones scored 14 points in her Cards debut, hitting 9-13 from the free throw line.

Liz Dixon added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds.

The Cards outscored the Bearcats 24-10 in the first quarter.

Before the game UofL’s 2022 Final Four was unveiled in the rafters of the KFC Yum! Center.

“We talked to the kids about it in the locker room before we came out was especially the returning players was to make sure you enjoy the moment, because it was a lot of work,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “You know it’s not easy to get there, it’s a big deal.”

The Cards (1-0) will be back in action on Thursday night when they host IUPUI.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fernando Martinez is the co-owner of Ole Hospitality Group, which owns a number of restaurants...
Restaurant owner offends some after sharing controversial photos online
Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a...
Man killed in shooting on Breckenridge Lane identified
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
Reeves, Fredrick pace shorthanded Cats as #4 UK beats Howard 95-63
The Astros won the seven-game series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
Louisville Slugger making commemorative bats for 2022 World Series champions
Indianapolis Colts ‘part ways’ with head coach Frank Reich, names Jeff Saturday interim coach
Catch Game On Saturday nights on WAVE News for scores and highlights from all the top high...
Game On 2022: High school football - Week of 11/5 recap