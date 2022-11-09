3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville, has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned.

According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”

The federal indictment alleges that “between January 2012 and December 2018, the defendants conspired to send approximately 70 drawings containing export-controlled technical data to a company located in China without a license from the U.S. government, in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.”

Pascoe is the president of Quadrant, a magnetic-technology based company whose operations were to be based in Louisville on Plantside Drive. Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement about the $95 million development in January. The project was expected to create roughly 200 jobs.

The Pascoes were expected to make their first federal court appearance later today.

