Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections.

Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

“Who’s ready to move Louisville in a new direction?” Greenberg asked in his victory speech. “Who’s ready to unify our city and move forward together to make meaningful change?”

Greenberg will succeed current Louisville mayor Greg Fischer, who was elected as the city’s 50th mayor in 2010 and served three consecutive terms.

“I am honored and humbled to be your next mayor and excited to work with each and every one of you every day,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said he aims to work together to make the city cleaner, greener and healthier regardless of a person’s political party, as well as working to continue supporting the city’s educational institutions.

He said he also aims to unify the city by investing in people and neighborhoods that have been neglected and discriminated against.

“We’ll make Louisville the easiest and best place to create good paying jobs,” Greenberg said. “Together we will continue to protect the rights of women, and together, we will simply move Louisville forward in a new direction. The time for politics is over.”

Greenberg’s opponent, Bill Dieruf, gave a concession speech as Greenberg was declared the winner.

“Unfortunately, it’s counted in votes, it’s not counted in experience,” Dieruf said. “So we have to call it tonight, and I called the opponent and said you will be the next mayor of Louisville. But I’m not going away. I’ll be here for another race some other time.”

